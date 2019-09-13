Christchurch Islamic leaders Gamal Fouda and Alabi Lateef Zirullah spoke to the Herald just two days after surviving the March 15 mosque shootings. During that first interview, the imams were emotional, scarred, and heartbroken. Herald senior journalist Kurt Bayer catches up with the imams as they reflect on the last six months.

Imam Gamal Fouda is a husk of himself. Hollowed empty by grief and trauma, he breaks down in tears, cradling his face.

"You are one family," he sobs, looking at the camera, trying to get a message across to his people: grieving families, injured victims, neighbours, fellow Muslims,

The shock of March 15

A slow recovery