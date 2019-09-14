The open, welcoming arms of the victims' families the day after the traumatic events of March 15 has made the biggest impact on Jacinda Ardern as she reflects on the six-month anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, the Prime Minister shared the moments that have stayed with her from the days after the shootings in two Christchurch mosques that left 51 people dead.

Ardern was in transit in New Plymouth at the time the shootings started, 1.40pm on a Friday, and headed to the local police station when informed of what was happening.

