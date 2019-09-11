On this week's podcast, Dr Tim Ball Part 2 on the politics behind the climate change alarmism.

As I have said so often, there is new information almost every day, some of it vital. However, it rarely appears in the mainstream media.

Two examples since I spoke with Dr Ball. On September 6, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation says he does not accept arguments of climate alarmists that the end of the world is at hand.

Then with no connection to the above, Stanford University's Dr Patrick Frank published a peer reviewed paper that demonstrates that climate models have no predictive value.

Advertisement

Tim Ball is again the whole podcast.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here