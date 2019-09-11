A licensed immigration adviser is believed to have falsified information to dupe a client into thinking the information came from the Minister of Immigration, and is now the subject of an official investigation.

A complaint has been laid with the Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA) which says it is acting swiftly due to the seriousness of the alleged breaches, and has forwarded the matter to the Immigration Advisers Complaints and Disciplinary Tribunal (IACDT).

This is the latest in a string of recent complaints against licensed advisers which has included exploitation of an unlawful employee, farming out work to unlicensed advisers and

