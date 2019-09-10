Police have arrested a man for the murder of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in December 2016.

Inspector Scott Miller said the 27-year-old was arrested yesterday and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today charged with murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

With a murder charge now laid, Miller said police would be going back to people already spoken to in this investigation.

He said the investigation team would continue to "actively pursue other suspects".

Inspector Miller says: "We are pleased that this arrest will help bring some closure to Lois' family and the Upper Hutt community."

A year after Tolley's murder police had said they had narrowed the suspect list to 12.

They were either directly involved in committing the murder, helped plan the attack on Tolley, or assisted the killers after the murder, police said on the first anniversary of the death.

The police investigation team had worked through more than 130 people of interest at that stage.

Police had said that at least four people were involved in the homicide, which happened just after midnight on Friday December 9 2016.

A group of four males were captured on CCTV camera fleeing the scene.

As the attackers escaped, one of them was heard swearing and yelling, "Oh my God, what have we done?"

A neighbour in the block of flats next to Tolley's found her body. She had heard Tolley screaming.