COMMENT:

We've asked the Prime Minister to come on the show this evening to answer questions about the Labour party staffer sex allegations.

Our requests went unanswered.

This is what we want to ask her: When did she know that the allegations against a staffer in her office were of an alleged sex crime?

She told media yesterday: "I was informed in the very beginning that the allegations made were not sexual."

She told RNZ this morning that she found out yesterday.

"The first I've seen the complaints of that nature was when I read then." Asked when that was, she said "When I saw them in The Spinoff."

That is very hard to believe. This has been reported in the media for the last five weeks.

If you believe that yesterday was the first the Prime Minister heard of this, then you must believe that the Prime Minister of this country does not watch, read or listen to the news reported in this country.

That she for the last five weeks has missed every bulletin, newspaper and programme that mentioned the fact this guy is alleged to have committed a sexual crime.

Like this on Newshub: "The Labour Party has been forced to review its own investigation into bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault by a Labour staffer."

Or this: "Two more of the seven people who laid complaints about bullying, sexual harassment and assault by a Labour staffer have told Newshub about their experience of the department's internal investigation."

You have to also believe that the Prime Minister didn't ask what allegation was so serious that a staffer in her office stopped coming to work five weeks ago.

You also have to square it with this comment she made yesterday in her press conference":

"A month ago I visited New Zealand [Labour Party] Council. Very seriously shared my view that they were not the appropriate place to undertake inquiries around concerning behaviour of members of the Labour Party. But particularly they are not the appropriate place to ever undertake an investigation into a sexual assault. And that would be their view too."

Why would she say to the Labour Party council that they were not the right people to investigate an alleged sex crime, if she didn't know the allegations were of a sex crime?

Because she did. She did know.

On August 6, one day after the story broke in the media, Mike Hosking raised it with her on Newstalk ZB.

He asked her: "How many people have quit your party as a result of this investigation into this bloke who may or may not have sexual assaulted someone?"

Her response was: "I'm going to be very careful answering that question Mike because this is an inquiry and work is still underway and it is still a party matter."

Exactly when the Prime Minister knew is important for a bunch of reasons.

Did she fail in her duty of care to staffers and volunteers? Was this supposed to be covered up? But mostly it's important because this is now about her integrity.

It's becoming increasingly hard to believe her version of events, and possibly this is the first time that we've had reason to question Jacinda Ardern's honesty.