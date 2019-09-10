The earthquake-induced demolition of historic Lancaster Park in Christchurch signals the end of one of New Zealand's last great original sporting arenas. For generations of one-eyed red-and-black fans, it was the scene of countless sporting memories and joys. The Herald's Christchurch-based journalist Kurt Bayer looks back on Canterbury's theatre of dreams.

It could be a war zone. A shattered bombed-out nightmare. The ground thud-thud-thuds with batteries of heavy machinery and toppled pillars.

Standing on what was once the old half-way line, the exposed soil is pockmarked and sandy. Twiny remnants of astroturf are semi-buried amid candy-cane twists of rusty rebar

