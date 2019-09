A crash on Auckland's northwestern motorway is slowing traffic near Western Springs.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crash had been blocking two middle lanes just before the Great North Rd onramp on State Highway 16.

It had been cleared from the motorway but drivers were warned to pass with care and expect delays.

A photo from the scene appears to show two vehicles involved in the crash.

Advertisement

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 4:50PM

A crash has just been cleared after blocking two middle lanes just after the Gt North Rd on-ramp. Pass the scene with extra care and expect delays through this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/UhaRws1Zpo — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 9, 2019

The speed limit in the area is 80km/h.