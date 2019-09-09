Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to face questions about reports of an alleged sexual assault by a Labour Party staffer as she speaks to media at her major weekly press conference.

And she's also expected to reveal what she and Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey discussed during a meeting about online extremism on Monday.

National has called for Ardern to stand down a man who had worked at the parliamentary precinct, following a detailed accusation of an attack on a Labour volunteer published in the Spinoff.

That came after an investigation by the party into seven formal complaints about the man decided no disciplinary action was needed.

Concerns from the complainants have since seen the party start an appeal process.

The party says none of the complaints investigated were about sexual assault, because the review was not the proper body to do so. The volunteer told the Spinoff she had raised the issue in March but it's not been raised with the man's employer, the Parliamentary Service.

The Herald understands the man has for some time been working away from parliament.

Earlier, Twitter boss Dorsey met with Ardern at the Beehive.

While he later tweeted a photo saying they had met for a follow-up about Ardern's the Christchurch Call – an effort to tackle online terrorism and violent extremism – he avoided media as he came and went.

Ardern's office has been staying tight-lipped about what was said, but she's expect to address the details of the meeting at her post-cabinet press conference, due to begin shortly.