Rotorua moteliers say they aren't trained or equipped to be dealing with what they have to deal with. That's everything from gang and domestic violence, to mental health and drug issues. The problem has been compounded by an increase in homeless people being housed in motels. It prompted a meeting between key players to discuss just how the city got into this position, and what can be done. Katee Shanks reports.

"Weapons, drugs, violence - we're dealing with it all."

Those are the words of Rotorua Association of Motels chairwoman Shelley Hobson-Powell, who says local moteliers are having to deal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Facts and figures - Bay of Plenty

Facts and figures - Nationwide