Two crashes are causing delays on Auckland's motorway network this morning.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash that occurred just after 6.30am near the Hillsborough Rd on-ramp on the Southwestern Motorway.

Traffic cameras show two vehicles blocking the far right southbound lane. At least one person can be seen standing outside one of the vehicles.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured, but the NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to pass the scene with care.

"Be prepared for some delays,'' authorities said.

FINAL UPDATE 6:30AM

Police and emergency staff were also called to an earlier collision on the Upper Harbour Highway, eastbound, near the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp.

The crash happened about 6.15am and had been cleared by 6.30am.

However, drivers in the area were told to expect some delays as a result.