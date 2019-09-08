Two people have been injured after a car hit a house on Hennessy Place in the Christchurch suburb of Spreydon a short time ago.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 6.30pm, Fire and Emergency NZ South Island communications shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

It's understood there was someone in the house at the time.

Two patients have been treated and taken to Christchurch Hospital, St John Ambulance said. One was seriously hurt and a second had minor injuries.

More to come.