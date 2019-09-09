On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Open homes were held on Saturday and Sunday. Real estate agent Steve Koerber from Ray White Remuera said there had been good interest from a mix of potential buyers - most of whom wanted it for a home.
Among them, the median sales price in Remuera fell from $1.85m to $1.67m, according to data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.
REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said the drop was due to fewer sales of luxury properties, combined with more apartments and lower-priced homes selling to investors and first-home buyers.
Koerber - whose expertise is in Remuera sales - said high 2017 CVs had given a lot of owners a high estimate of their home's value.
He took the unusual step of publicising a comparatively low reserve price for the Ascot Ave home because he was concerned people would write off the property when they saw such a high CV.
When an auction was publicised with no price indication, people tended to go looking for a CV, Koerber said.
I think the owners are becoming more realistic. It's sat on the market, it's not sold - what more can you do?
"I just felt that I might not get many enquiries because the intrinsic value of this particular property, based on my assessment...is much much lower than the CV."
The property is big enough to subdivide but Koerber suspected the council may not have taken into account a large pōhutukawa tree on the boundary which had protected status - potentially limiting development on the property and reducing its value.
Koerber said for a large, single-level home in Remuera - and in zone for Grammar schools - anything around the $2m mark was entry-level.