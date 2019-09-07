The Labour Party's president reportedly told women alleging improper behaviour by a staffer and witnesses to stay away from a key parliamentary office, in a decision criticised as inappropriate by Parliament's Speaker.

Seven formal complaints were laid with the party and up to 12 people made general complaints about a Labour staffer who works in the parliamentary precinct. The Labour Party decided in March to take no disciplinary action.

Following reports members of the party had resigned over the investigation and contact with media, Labour last month said it would allow the complainants to appeal.

Complainants in the case were earlier told to keep away from Labour's offices in Bowen House - a 22-storey office building linked to the Beehive - where the staffer worked, Stuff reported today.

"There is a continuing need to maintain an appropriate degree of separation between you and [the subject of complaints]," a 2015 letter to the complainants said.

It cited sources as saying the women were unhappy with the decision because they attended meetings at Bowen House and were told to contact the party if they were visiting.

The male staffer had also been barred from a building where some of the women worked, and - in a separate letter - general secretary Andre Anderson had asked a witness in the case to stay away from Bowen House, Stuff said.

Labour Party president Nigel Haworth declined to comment today, saying the matter was under appeal.

Parliament's Speaker's, Trevor Mallard, has oversight over security at the precinct and described the call for people to stay away as "inappropriate".

"Any person employed at Parliament should make a formal complaint to their supervisor, the general manager or me if they feel unsafe," he said.

"I also strongly urge anyone who has been assaulted or has witnessed an assault of any sort to contact the police."

Issues have also been raised about the appeals process since it was announced last month, with National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett saying complainants had told her it was not victim-led and sources telling the Herald they had lost faith in the party's efforts.