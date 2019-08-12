Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hinted that the current complaints about the Labour Party have merit and the party needs to change the way it handles serious complaints.

Speaking at her post-Cabinet press conference today, she said that a neutral independent body should be brought in to investigate complaints to the Labour Party in some cases.

Seven formal complaints have been laid with the party about improper behaviour, including sexually inappropriate behaviour, and up to 12 people made general complaints about a Labour staffer who works in the parliamentary precinct.

The Labour Party looked into the complaints in March but took no disciplinary action, but the party decided to review its processes after further complaints were laid.

Two of the complainants approached National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett, who said they felt fearful, intimidated, and not taken seriously.

"They've have been told to keep quiet about what's going on, that it should be kept as an internal process, advised not to go to the police. They feel they are losing all options and actually losing hope," Bennett said last week.

Labour's ruling New Zealand council discussed the allegations this weekend, and Ardern said the council would let the complainants know of its decisions before making public comments.

But she suggested that the allegations were serious enough to deserve the attention of an independent investigating body.

"There will be occasion where, given the nature of our organisation, it won't be possible, nor desirable for some complaints to be dealt with entirely in house, and having neutral parties able to help the party navigate complaints will be appropriate.

"The party should look to build that in to part of its complaints processes in future."

She said there would need to be a threshold before complaints would be investigated by the independent body, which would need to have the confidence of the party and the complainants.

"The nature of complaints that a political party can receive can be many and varied, but there will absolutely be cases where I think that will be necessary."

She did not elaborate on what that threshold might be, and declined to divulge any further information that might lead to identifying the complainants.

Bennett said Ardern's comments today seemed like a step forward.

"They felt intimidation and bullying, that the alleged perpetrator was too valuable and had senior MPs protecting him, so this sounds like a step forward," Bennett told the Herald.

But she said she was giving cautious approval as she did not know the detail of the proposal.

Allegations of sexual harassment rocked the party following a Young Labour summer camp in February last year.

A 20-year-old man was charged with four counts of indecent assault at the Waihi camp.

It led to an independent review of the party's processes, including developing policies on sexual harassment, sexual assault, alcohol, events, host responsibility and bullying.

Ardern said last week that the current review was a test to see what the party had learned.

"The party's taking a good look as to whether or not we're satisfied with the natural process of justice and whether or not we've supported the complainants as we should have."