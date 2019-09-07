Police have arrested a second man who was sought after a Rotorua taxi driver was shot in a police chase last weekend.

Police said in a written statement the man, 25, was arrested in Hamilton on Friday night after attempting to evade a police checkpoint.

He was charged with failing to stop for police and remanded in custody to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on September 18.

On September 1, it's alleged a vehicle was stolen in Hamilton and driven to Rotorua, where it was involved in a police chase that was then abandoned.

Police allege that about 5pm, the same vehicle was again found with two occupants in it.

"When Police approached the vehicle at the intersection of Te Ngae and Isles Roads the passenger got out and discharged a firearm twice at police, injuring a nearby motorist."

A local taxi driver was hit and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police said: "The driver then fled in the vehicle, and the man who had discharged the firearm stole another car at gunpoint."

"As the man who discharged the firearm was driving out of Rotorua he dumped this vehicle and took a third vehicle, also at gunpoint. He was stopped and apprehended shortly afterwards."

He appeared in Rotorua District Court on Monday on two counts of robbing two different women of vehicles while armed with a .270 calibre rifle.

He did not enter pleas to both charges.

The other accused was outstanding until Friday night's arrest.

Earlier on Friday, police appealed for information from witnesses for their investigation and inquiries were ongoing.

How to help

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Andy Flinn or Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins on (07) 349 9400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.