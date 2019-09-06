Auckland Council contractors have been left red-faced after unveiling a newly-refurbished community hall with not one, but two signage clangers.

The sign above the hall was meant to read: Glen Eden Community and Recreation Centre War Memorial Hall, but instead contractors wrote "Wall Memorial Hall".

And to really rub it in to the community's grammar guardians, the contractors even used the American spelling "Center".

Waitākere Ranges Local Board chair Greg Presland said the new signage went up about two weeks ago, but he'd just seen the sign and errors this week.

"You might get away with one, but two mistakes together?"

Can you see what is wrong with this picture? Photo / Supplied

While it was annoying, "mistakes happen from time to time", he said.

"At Auckland Council we strive for perfection but humans are humans and sometimes mistakes are made.

"Just for the record, no elected member was involved in the design of this sign - doh!"

Waitākere Ranges Local Board chair Greg Presland says while it is annoying he accepts "mistakes happen from time to time". Photo / File

Social media users have been quick to see the funny side of the "wall".

"Build that wall!! Did Mexico pay for it?" said one person. And another: "Trump's Wall?"

"Pink Floyd. The wall, oh dear," said one.

Auckland Council's Community Facilities team had been contacted and were replacing the sign, Presland said.

The council's acting head of operational management and maintenance, Sam Pohiva, said they'd spoken with the contractors and asked the sign be replaced "as soon as possible".

"We sincerely apologise to the local community for this obvious spelling mistake," Pohiva told the Herald.

"We have been in contact with our local contractors and project teams to understand precisely how this mistake was made and to ensure that more robust processes are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future."

In February a North Shore resident complained to the council after a sign for Taharoto Park, located between Lake Pupuke Dr and Tāharoto Rd in Takapuna, was wrongly spelt "Tarahoto".