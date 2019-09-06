Two people have been taken to hospital with serious and moderate injuries after a truck crashed into a power pole in Auckland this afternoon.

The crash happened just before 5pm on Wright Rd, Waiau Pa, south of Auckland.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said two people had been taken to hospital from the crash site.

One person was in serious condition and one had moderate injuries.

Three St John vehicles attended the crash, a spokesperson said.

Police said WorkSafe had been informed.

Fire and Emergency NZ was also at the scene.