A child has been hurt in a serious crash in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police have confirmed they are responding to a crash on Reid Rd, Taneatua, which happened about 3.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications were that one person has received critical injuries.

The road is closed and a helicopter has been dispatched. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said staff attended a crash where a car hit a child.

He said one person was transported to hospital.

It is understood an area of Reid Rd has been cordoned off.