As Jay Reece tumbled down the slopes at Whakapapa - breaking his neck in three places - he called out to his beloved granddad for help.

Reece almost died after a trip to the snow last month with friends could have ended in tragedy.

And as the badly injured 45-year-old was stuck in ice on the skifield, he thought of his late grandfather Paul LeLong, who was left with life-changing injuries after breaking his neck.

"I knew I was in trouble and yelled 'Oh no'," he told the Herald on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"My granddad broke his neck 14 years ago in

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.