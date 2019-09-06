A suspicious approach by a man to a school-aged girl in Masterton last week has sparked a police call for more information.

Detective Sergeant Bill van Woerkom said the intermediate school-aged girl was walking alone on Pownall St near the dark ponds when she was approached by the man driving a white van on Tuesday, August 27 around 4.30pm.

The van drove onto the wrong side of the road alongside the girl, and the driver then wound down his window, telling her to get in the van.

The girl refused to do so and ran away to seek help.

Advertisement

The van is described as white with tinted side windows, a sliding door along the driver's side, and two stripes, possibly grey, running along the bottom.

The man is described as New Zealand European, about 40 to 50 years old, with short, balding grey hair, wrinkles, and was unshaven or had a short beard.

"This is a concerning incident and police want to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist the investigation," van Woerkom said.

• Police are urging anyone with information to call 06 370 0300 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.