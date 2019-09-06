EDITORIAL

Take a bow Kiwis - you're a generous lot.

As noted today in Jane Phare's feature article on our biggest benefactors, New Zealand is ranked the third most generous country in the world on the latest CAF (Charities Aid Foundation) World Giving Index, just half a per cent behind Australia with Indonesia at the top.

The ranking is based on three components — donating to charities, volunteering time and helping strangers.

Last year Kiwis gave away $3.5b in donations and spent thousands of hours doing volunteer work. Philanthropy NZ chief executive Sue McCabe thinks Kiwis are generous by nature

