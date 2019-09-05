A patched gang member charged with murder after a fatal hit-and-run in Christchurch last month could stand trial next year.

Liam Teau Ariki Strickland, 21, made his first appearance at the High Court in Christchurch this morning, after first appearing at the District Court when he was arrested on August 16 after a massive city-wide, 9-day manhunt.

Police allege a van driven by Strickland hit and killed pedestrian Dean Amies, 46, after a pursuit in the coastal suburb of New Brighton just before 2pm on August 7.

The chase began, police say, after "a vehicle of interest" carrying three people failed to stop.

But when the pursuit became too risky to continue, they ceased their chase and soon located the car and arrested two of the passengers.

Strickland allegedly fled and is accused of stealing a nearby van before ramming a police dog vehicle.

This morning, when he appeared on audio visual link from custody, defence counsel Rupert Glover said disclosure was ongoing and no pleas would yet be entered.

Strickland faces charges of murder, dangerous and reckless driving, failing to stop for police officers, assaulting a police constable suing a motor vehicle as a weapon, driving while disqualified, theft of a car, and dishonestly taking a van.

Justice Gerald Nation said a three-week trial has been set aside for September 7, 2020 should Strickland plead not guilty to the charges.

The judge remanded Strickland in custody for a callover on December 6.

Strickland blew a kiss to a woman in the public gallery at the end of the short procedural hearing.