Letter of the week: Andrea Dorn, Meadowbank.

I visit Starship Hospital as part of the Pet Therapy programme. The children, and, also the staff, love seeing, and, interacting with the dogs. Yesterday, however, we were told some of the children, who would love to have participated, could not due to the infectious measles cases on their ward. We also visited the school room which is usually buzzing with creative activity. The room was deserted.

As Dr Shepherd said (NZ Herald, September 5), this crisis adds to the workload of the doctors and nurses who are already working with various pressures, including winter illnesses.

We also have the Rugby World Cup beginning in a few weeks. Thousands of New Zealanders will be travelling on aeroplanes to Japan. Let's hope that every single traveller checks their immunisation status and, if not vaccinated, does something about it.

History and te reo

Secondary schools shouldn't teach history as decreed by some higher authority (the Minister of Education in New Zealand's case). Rather, it should be the secondary schools' role to inspire and create interest in the subject and provide the tools for the student to be take his or her interest further if he or she is so inclined.

The vast and rapidly expanding curriculum in schools is such that it is nigh on impossible to specialise in every subject and each student has a different array of abilities and not all have the memory skills that history requires.

It is the same with Māori language. Some students have a natural ability in the learning of languages, others don't. Once again, it is the teachers' role to inspire and create interest in Māori language and leave it to the student to decide whether he or she is suited the capabilities to pursue.

Meaningful employment, would have the usefulness of the Māori language and history in the employment market well down the list of desirable qualities desired by employers and should be treated as such.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay



Wider fleecing

Jacinda should not stop at accusing petrol companies of fleecing New Zealanders. What about the cost of building products, power and the monopoly of our two largest food providers?

Mix that with a low-wage economy and it is no wonder we have poverty and a growing number of people who are not coping with life.

Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.



House values

I never cease to be amazed at low Auckland City Council House CV figures. Usually in the average Auckland Council million-dollar CVs, the land is $650,000 and the house only $350,000. I know house sites are scarce but houses are not cheap to build in New Zealand.

In Herald Homes on page G9 (Weekend Herald, August 31) was a large attractive house with three bedrooms, three Lounges and four bathrooms on a 1361sq m section in Lynfield. The CV of the house and improvements is only $190,000 out of a CV of $1,650,000. You could not build that house and pool for that very low cost.

Who sets these weird CV values? No wonder the same Herald Homes magazine on page G2 had an excellent article headed "Is a CV a good guide to your home's value?".

Perhaps Auckland Council CV staff need to read it?

Murray Hunter, Titirangi.



Brexit parties

In reply to Craig F Hewett (Weekend Herald, August 31), neither Scotland nor Northern Ireland had a majority vote in favour of Brexit. How then, can it be democratic for the English to force those countries to leave the EU?

In the case of Northern Ireland, leaving will be particularly disastrous. The 1998 Good Friday agreement can only work if there is no border between it and the Republic.

Sue Ikin, Newlands.



Cancer agency

It is ironic that National are rubbishing the Labour announcement of a National Cancer Agency when National themselves were involved in 2015 in disestablishing the Cancer Control committee set up by Labour in 2005. How can they now justify their statement that the latest announcement is "too little, too late" and only offering $50 million to Pharmac over four years?

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.



E-scooter costs

Auckland Council appears unaware of the use of the internet to check on e-scooters.

A quick search would have discovered, according to ABCNews on March 30 this year,

in Brisbane, helmets are compulsory, there is a fine of A$130 if not worn, and A$174 if speeding.

Lime also pays a flat fee of A$5000 plus A$570 per scooter per year for operation.

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.



Instant expertise

How to become an expert: Step one, interview a real expert - one who has devoted their career to studying and researching their area of expertise.

Step two, write an opinion piece - possibly disagreeing with the expert and definitely inserting your own non expert opinion and your political views.

Step three, you are now an expert - expect to be courted and well paid for your expertise.

Step four, now you know how to become an expert, widen your brief into other areas.

Barbara Matthews, Onehunga.



A brief word

The article about Sacred Heart School failing to keep an 11-year-old safe from bullies made me angry and sad. I hope that boy never has to meet those bullies again.

Anton Falstie-Jensen, aged 9, Sunnyvale.

Lizzie Marvelly's own "poking fun at NZ European history" and her dislike and racism of white men in power is hypocritical. Marvelly is showing her true liberal wahine colours and calling out racism while perpetuating the same. Simon Huggett, Franklin.

The House of Goff, throughout his tenure. Did nothing in particular. And did it very well (apologies to Gilbert and Sullivan Iolanthe ). Avi Modlin, Orewa.

No targets in KiwiBuild reset. Does the Government have any targets for setting targets?

Jonathan Jepson, Torbay.

Helen Clark was all at sea afloat the Foreshore and Seabed tempest; Jacinda Ardern now hovers between the volcanic rock of Ihumātao and the hard places of imminent Māori issues. Jane Livingstone, Remuera.

Your cartoon on Saturday was missing one name, Jacinda Ardern. Craig Lindsay, Totara Park.

Is installing yet another level of bureaucracy really the way to improve cancer care? Pim Venecourt, Torbay.

It would be fair to say that the PM earns her wages, given the carping criticism she has to endure on a daily basis. The earn/pay equation could apply to the erstwhile management of any large company. John Capener, Kawerau.

The Minister of Finance is being staunch and holding to tight budget limits. Next year is election year, will he be so staunch then? Nick Hamilton, Newmarket.

Buses, cars, trains, ferries and over/underbridge footpaths are where all of our commuting infrastructure dollars should be spent. Bike lanes are predominantly for fadists, zealots and leisurists. Neil Tolich, Birkenhead.

It's too late to say sorry to Peter Ellis, but a posthumous pardon might make most of us feel a bit less crap. Peter Lange, Mt Eden.

Men in blue denims built this world and greedy men in suits are destroying it. Jan Simonson, Devonport.