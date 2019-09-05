Police in Napier were on Thursday still looking for a man 24 hours after he fled Napier Courthouse where he had tried to get past security staff with live ammunition.

While a witness understood a rifle magazine may also been involved, Courts acting general manager (Health Safety and Security) Jonathan Howe confirmed only that a single item of ammunition had been found, carried by a person passing through security scanning at the court entrance about 9.40am on Wednesday.

The man had left by the time police arrived but police have the ammunition and a bag left behind by the man as he left.

Police said on Thursday they were following "strong" lines of inquiry.

The offence of unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place carries a maximum penalty of seven years' jail.

Howe said Court Security Officers work closely with justice sector partners, including Police, Corrections, the judiciary and Ministry of Justice colleagues to reduce risk and enhance the safety of everyone who uses the courts.

It includes entrance screening for all people entering the courthouse in an expanding programme of security, for which almost $12 million has been allocated for bolstering security personnel and equipment in the in the last 2 years.

"This funding was largely assigned to front-line security staff, which has resulted in almost doubling the number of security officers in courts," he said. "This investment has significantly decreased serious incidents in the courts and improved the safety and security for our customers, Ministry employees and those who work in our buildings.