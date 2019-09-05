The Government's long-awaited package of freshwater reforms dropped this morning, with tougher rules for farmers and higher bars for water quality. Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at why they were needed, what they mean, and how interest groups have responded.

How have our lakes and rivers been faring?

Across the board, not well. But trends tend to vary depending on what measure is looked at.

Levels of E.coli - the notorious bacteria linked to animal or human faeces that can leave swimmers suffering vomiting, cramping, nausea and diarrhoea - aren't going up or down at most sites.

But, when compared

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

So what's been announced?

How have farmers reacted?

What about green groups?

And what do scientists say?