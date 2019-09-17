Jessica Boyce's family are waiting.

They are waiting to find out what happened to their much-loved daughter when she left home six months ago and never returned.

They are waiting for someone to find her body, or willing for her to return.

They are waiting for answers that will relieve the burden of not knowing where she is or how she disappeared.

But, so far there have been very little clues and the 27-year-old's family are instead focusing on supporting each other and working closely with police.

"We remain strong as we continue to search for Jess. We will never give up looking, nor will we give up hope. We can only wait for Jess to return," they told the Herald.

Boyce left her home in Renwick, Marlborough, on March 19. She was driving her mother's red Holden Rodeo ute, turned out of the driveway and headed for an unknown destination.

She has never been seen again.

Jessica Boyce with her mother Kay Johnstone. Photo / Supplied

Three days later, on March 22, two hikers found the ute abandoned near Lake Chalice, in Mt Richmond Forest.

Boyce's phone, wallet, and cash had been left inside the vehicle - which was unlocked with the keys still in the ignition.

The next day, Police launched a full search and rescue operation and a public appeal for information - but despite an intensive eight days of searching, Boyce was never found.

Her family - including mother Kay Johnstone, uncle Brent Boyce, and cousin Aaron Goodwin - have spoken out about the hardship they have to face each day without knowing where she is.

A statement supplied to the Herald said the "forever waiting and not knowing is an enduring burden on all of us".

"We know not what has become of her, or where she is," they said.

The family said Boyce's disappearance is considered a missing person investigation by the police, and they fully support this stance.

"We have been working closely with the police over this time, and have valued their ongoing support and untiring efforts.

"[We] have been informed of many possible rumours and stories – both in person and via social media. These are always passed onto the police to investigate," they said.

They described Boyce as "a free spirit" and "whimsical".

"Those who know her well will understand that Jess has always been a free spirit, never

meaning anyone any harm.

"Her whimsical nature has blown her somewhere – out on to the winds to elsewhere. As can be expected, this forever waiting and not knowing is an enduring burden on all of us."

DESPERATE TO FIND HER:

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said police are continuing inquiries into Boyce's disappearance.

"Police continue to receive information from the public, with officers following up on lines of inquiry as they emerge," he said.

Sloan said police were grateful to the people who had contacted them so far.

"We know the past months have been a distressing time for Jessica's family who are desperate to find her.

"We are committed to supporting them throughout this investigation and will continue to act on all positive lines of inquiry.

"We remain keen to speak with anyone who may have information which can assist the investigation – no matter how insignificant they think the information might be."

Jess Boyce's mother's red Holden Rodeo ute, last driven by Jess, was found abandoned near Lake Chalice, in Mt Richmond Forest, on March 22, 2019. Photo / Supplied

• Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting file number 190322/7217, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

TIMELINE:

Tuesday, March 19, 2019:

Jessica Boyce was last seen pulling out of the driveway of her home in Renwick, Marlborough, in her mother's red Holden Rodeo ute.

Friday, March 22:

Two hikers, Shanelle Rutledge and her husband, found the ute abandoned near Lake Chalice, in Mt Richmond Forest, and called police.

Boyce's phone, wallet and cash had been left inside the vehicle - which was unlocked with the keys still in the ignition.

Saturday, March 23:

Police launched a public appeal for information on the Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police Facebook page. The post said her family were concerned for her wellbeing.

🚨 UPDATED - HAVE YOU SEEN JESSICA? 🚨 Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 27-year-old... Posted by Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast Police on Friday, 22 March 2019

Police sought information on Boyce's movements in the weeks leading up to her disappearance, particularly her actions and activities throughout the Blenheim and Renwick areas.

They also asked to speak with anyone who saw the red Holden Rodeo ute between Tuesday and Friday, March 22.

A full search and rescue operation was launched, which saw three teams of two scour the Lake Chalice area near where Boyce's car was found.

Sunday, March 24:

Search and rescue efforts continued, with six teams of two searching the Lake Chalice area.

Two separate helicopter searches were organised by police over the weekend.

Photographs were taken of Department of Conservation hut books in the surrounding area.

Monday, March 25:

Land Search and Rescue crews from Marlborough, Nelson and Kaikoura continued search efforts.

Tuesday, March 26:

Police made the first formal missing persons release, with a statement from Constable Al Hendrickson.

Hendrickson asked to speak to anyone who had been up the Lake Chalice Rd since it re-opened.

Jessica Boyce has not been seen since Tuesday, March 19. Image / Supplied

A public appeal on social media asked people to look around rivers, bush areas, walking tracks and camp grounds in the Blenheim, Nelson and Christchurch regions.

Boyce's family also conducted private searches.

Police and LandSAR searches were suspended due to bad weather.

Wednesday, March 27:

Boyce's cousin Aaron Goodwin released a statement thanking police for their efforts, and imploring others to "act now, don't wait".

Goodwin asked the public to keep an eye out in the Marlborough, Nelson and West Coast regions.

Thursday, March 28:

Inspector Simon Feltham released a statement saying searches had been suspended pending further information.

Feltham said an intensive eight days of searching was completed but despite all search efforts no signs of Boyce had been found.

Jessica Boyce, 27, is described as having blonde hair, of thin build, and about 160 centimetres tall. Photo / Supplied

He said the missing person investigation would remain active and if any further lines of inquiry came to light, or areas to search, police would continue to follow up any further information that came to hand.

Boyce's mother and cousin flew with Precision Helicopters over the Mt Richmond Forest hoping to spot any signs.

Goodwin made a statement saying they didn't believe suicide was a factor. However, he said Boyce had impaired decision-making and orientation as a result of a head injury from a car crash two years earlier.

Tuesday, April 2:

The Help Find Jess Facebook page was created.

Thursday, April 4:

Police brought in cadaver dogs to search for Boyce.

Friday, April 5:

The Help Find Jess website went live.

Friday, April 12:

Johnstone spoke about her daughter's mental health struggles.

She said she'd tried twice in February to have her daughter admitted to a mental health clinic in Blenheim. But both times the clinic turned her down.

Jessica Boyce has two large tattoos on her back. One of a stag and cross, the other of a polar beer and the words 'Papa Bear'. Photo / Supplied

Boyce was said to have depression, anxiety, a bad memory following a crash, and was self-medicating. Despite her mental state, Johnstone said her daughter wasn't suicidal.

Tuesday, April 23:

Police said they were still receiving information about possible sightings and were following those up, however to date, no sightings had come to fruition.

Friday, May 10:

Johnstone told media family and friends suspected Boyce might have been kidnapped.

Police would not confirm whether they had ruled out kidnapping.

Thursday, May 30:

Family reached out to author Ian Wishart, editor of Investigate Magazine. Wishart advised family to look into Boyce's electronic footprint to help uncover clues.

Sunday, June 2:

Family reached out to Police Ten 7 to report on Boyce's case. Police Ten 7 responded saying the TV series only featured cases submitted by police officers.

Friday, June 7:

Goodwin set up a Givealittle page to fundraise for a reward for information. The page raised $1290.