Jessica Boyce's family are waiting.

They are waiting to find out what happened to their much-loved daughter when she left home six months ago and never returned.

They are waiting for someone to find her body, or willing for her to return.

They are waiting for answers that will relieve the burden of not knowing where she is or how she disappeared.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But, so far there have been very little clues and the 27-year-old's family are instead focusing on supporting each other and working closely with police.

"We remain strong as we continue to search for Jess. We will never

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DESPERATE TO FIND HER:

TIMELINE: