Normal people, who do an extremely different job.

That's how Rotorua Fire and Emergency assistant area commander Hamish Smith describes first responders.

Normal people were among the fires crews who rushed from Rotorua, Mamaku and Pūtāruru to a bus crash that killed five Chinese tourists, including a child, on Wednesday.

Normal people were among the 10 St John staff who attended the scene on State Highway 5 at Ngātira, which left two others in a serious condition, another four in a moderate condition, and "walking wounded" among the remainder of the 27 onboard.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And normal people were on the rescue

St John

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fire and Emergency

Rescue helicopters