On a blustery winter morning tragedy struck at Auckland's Domain. Police found the body of former New Zealand Herald journalist Murray Mason face down in a stream.

The sad death briefly exposed a glimpse into a hidden world of Auckland's homeless. Out of sight of the morning joggers, the lunchtime picnickers and the weekend sports teams lives a community loosely governed by a hierarchy, rules and cultural etiquette.

They're bonded by a desire to hide away from the city centre and out of the public eye — and by their fight to survive on society's margins.

Off a well-beaten, leafy track where a parade of spandex figures leisurely jog, a man sleeps in the bush metres from a dead body.

His tent is pitched just deep enough into the thicket of swamp oak and European ash tree to be hidden from the public, but close enough to the path to easily stumble in at night.

It is surprisingly private for a site so close to a daily thoroughfare of tourists, students, and workers seeking a route home under the pines.

But unlike most mornings, today he has visitors - the police.

They discover him while surveying

