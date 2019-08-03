A man found dead face down in a shallow creek in the Auckland Domain was a veteran NZ Herald journalist.

Murray Ralph Mason, worked as a political journalist and business editor at the paper in the 70s and 80s.

Three joggers found Mason's body about 50m from Lower Domain Drive, on the edge of a track winding through the popular park on Saturday morning.

Mason's family were shocked at the discovery.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman said he had chosen a reclusive lifestyle, having isolated himself from his family many years ago.

He had been living on Waiheke Island and is survived by two adult sons and two daughters.

Police are investigating Mason's death.

A man at the domain shortly after the body was found spoke the Herald yesterday.

He explained he had just turned into Lower Domain Drive and was heading up the hill in his car to go to a football match when the joggers flagged him down.

"They were a bit frantic - one of them was just blocking the road," the witness said.

"It was a shock to hear something like this had happened, especially in such a populated area."

The car driver said there were no obvious signs around Mason's body to indicate what had happened.

The joggers had found a backpack nearby with food in it.

The area is a well known spot for rough sleepers.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Lower Domain Drive at about 8.52am.