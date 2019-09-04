A bus has rolled on State Highway 5 at Ngatira, near Rotorua, with reports of passengers being trapped and "people everywhere" at the scene.

Five helicopters and three ambulances have been sent to the crash scene between Waiohotu and Galaxy Rds.

A police officer told reporters at the scene "It is a major crash, we've got people everywhere, you can't come any closer at the moment."

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

St John ambulance confirmed it had been notified of the crash at 11.19am.

"We have dispatched five helicopters, three ambulances and a manager to the scene. We are assessing patients and will update with any further information as it comes to hand," the statement said.

Information on any injuries is not yet available.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up for hundreds of metres and drivers were being asked to turn around.

There had been persistent rain throughout the morning at the site, which is a 20-minute drive from Rotorua and there are patches of light surface flooding on the road.

A worker at Duncan Processors, a processing plant near the crash scene, said the area was quite remote.

11:35AM: Reports of a serious crash on #SH5 between Rotorua and Tirau. Please follow directions of emergency services. Delays in the area are likely and road closure is possible. Please avoid this area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/MzYBDDPQH0 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) September 3, 2019

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

St John was notified of a serious crash involving a bus on SH 5, Ngatira at 11:19 am. We have dispatched five helicopters, three ambulances and a manager to the scene. We are assessing patients and will update with any further information as it comes to hand. — St John (@StJohnAlerts) September 3, 2019

More to come.