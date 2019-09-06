A man who tried to get off a charge of breaching his bail because he was out committing a burglary faked a medical certificate saying he was in hospital and got his mother to take it to police.

But police were suspicious of his medical certificate and soon worked out it was a fake.

Steven Vili has appeared in the Rotorua District Court and pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A summary of facts released to the Rotorua Daily Post said Vili went to King Commercial Dismantlers at 380 Ngongotaha Rd at 8.35pm on February 14 and entered through a gap in the fence.

He then searched the yard for a set of jumper leads to steal.

Security staff interrupted him and he ran from the premises but was caught on CCTV, the summary said.

About 9 o'clock that night, police conducted a bail check at his house in Rotorua because he was subject to bail conditions at the time.

However, police could not find him and entered a breach on Vili's curfew conditions, the summary of facts said.

On February 18, Vili arranged for his mother to provide a purported medical certificate to the Rotorua police station relating to his breach of bail.

The certificate had Lakes District Health Board letterhead and was a template with blank areas for dates and details.

It included Vili's name and address and stated he was admitted to Rotorua Hospital for a medical condition on February 14 and that he was discharged the following day.

It was purportedly signed by Holy Watson and dated February 15.

The summary said police were suspicious and conducted checks at the hospital. Staff confirmed they didn't employ a Holy Watson and they had no record of Vili being admitted to hospital.

Vili was then arrested and admitted to faking the medical certificate so he wasn't arrested for breaching bail, the summary said.

He will appear in court for sentencing on November 8.