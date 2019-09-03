Six fire crews have been called to a large fire at a recreation centre in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Tavern Lane about 9.50am after reports of a fire at the Allan Brewster Leisure Centre.

By about 10.15am, the blaze had reached a second alarm event and six crews had been sent to the scene.

Northern fire communications shift manager, Colin Underwood, said the fire was on the first floor of the two-storey building and involved an LPG cylinder.

They were initially alerted by an alarm activation before several 111 calls started to come through, he said.

No injuries have been reported at this stage, Underwood said, and it is not thought neighbouring properties are in any danger either.