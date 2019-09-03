Two bodies have been discovered on West Coast beaches within 24 hours.

A man's body was discovered at about 3.40pm on Piha Beach on Monday afternoon, while a second body was found on Muriwai Beach this morning.

The Herald understands a tourist spotted the body in the water and United North Piha surf lifesavers were called and retrieved the Piha beach body.

The Herald understands it was the body of a fisherman. A chilly bin was located nearby.

A police media spokesman confirmed police were called to North Piha Beach on Monday afternoon after a man's body was located on the beach.

The report was received at about 3.40pm and the man's body was later recovered. No further details were available at this stage.

Earlier today police recovered a body from Muriwai Beach.

Area Commander Inspector Mark Fergus said formal identification processes were still to be carried out, however police believed it was the man they have been searching for since the weekend.

A member of the public called police about 9.25am on Sunday after finding the body by the water close to an area known as the Temple, police said.

Police Land Search and Rescue staff, the Eagle helicopter, and the Coastguard's Air Patrol have been conducting shoreline searches in the days since.

Heavy seas and rough conditions had hampered attempts to recover the body.

The body was found at 7am today.

Fergus said police were working to support the family of the missing man through this tragic event.

Both matters have been referred to the Coroner.