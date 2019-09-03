It began with a roar – a standing ovation for Labour's then-leader David Shearer at the party's 2012 annual conference as he announced the KiwiBuild policy.

"I can already hear our opponents claiming 'this is too bold, the problem is too big and there is nothing we can do about it," he told those gathered.

Seven years later, those opponents claim they were proved right as the flagship policy lies in tatters.

It has missed its targets by a mile. The KiwiBuild Unit's boss resigned and sued the Government, alleging he was forced to resign, and the Minister in charge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KiwiBuild timeline: