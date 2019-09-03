A crash is blocking the left northbound lane on the Southern Motorway near the Khyber Pass off-ramp.
The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays northbound from Princes St.
The crash happened about 4pm.
It follows earlier delays on the westbound side of the Northwestern Motorway caused by a number of separate incidents.
The incidents on the Northwestern have now been cleared, a NZTA spokesman confirmed.
A St John spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a motor vehicle accident on the Northwestern motorway at 3.30. Ambulance crew treated one person who was taken to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.