A crash is blocking the left northbound lane on the Southern Motorway near the Khyber Pass off-ramp.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to expect delays northbound from Princes St.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 4:05PM

A crash is BLOCKING the left northbound lane just prior to the Khyber Pass off-ramp. Pass the crash scene with care and expect delays northbound from Princes St. ^MF pic.twitter.com/eKXv70LU3H — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 3, 2019

The crash happened about 4pm.

It follows earlier delays on the westbound side of the Northwestern Motorway caused by a number of separate incidents.

The incidents on the Northwestern have now been cleared, a NZTA spokesman confirmed.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they were called to a motor vehicle accident on the Northwestern motorway at 3.30. Ambulance crew treated one person who was taken to Waitakere Hospital in a moderate condition.