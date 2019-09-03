COMMENT

Nick Smith's "Pike River Mine re-entry is politics over common sense" (NZ Herald, 30 August 2019) is political mischief.

The Pike River Recovery Agency, which is charged with the project to recover the mine tunnel or drift for forensic evidence or human remains, is not seeking to exempt itself from any law.

The nature of the ventilation system which will operate in the drift means that the standard required by this regulation will be met, but in a different method than set out in the regulation.

The opposite is true: it is strictly adhering to our workplace health and safety laws, as it should do, and it is under possibly the most intense scrutiny of any New Zealand employer by WorkSafe, the independent health and safety regulator.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Let's not forget that

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.