The University of Waikato is on measles alert after a part-time student infected with the disease visited the campus.

It's one of seven cases of measles that have been confirmed in Hamilton in the past fortnight.

A university spokesperson confirmed the student caught the disease from a family member.

The student then visited the main campus during the mid-semester break.

Senior deputy vice-chancellor Professor Alister Jones told the Herald they were informed about the diagnosis by the Waikato District Health Board's medical officer of health.

"We are taking advice from the Waikato District Health Board's medical officer of health in this matter and responding as per their recommendations.

"Staff and students are advised to check whether they have had two documented doses of the MMR vaccine and be vigilant about any potential symptoms."

The DHB's medical officer of health has been approached for comment.

There have been seven new confirmed cases of measles in the Waikato region in the past two weeks, the DHB said in a statement this morning. All were in the Hamilton area.

Some of those were linked to south Auckland, considered to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

The risk of further cases is high, the DHB's medical officer of health, Dr Richard Hoskins, said.

"The outbreak has come either from people getting exposed to measles out of the Waikato region, or from exposure to local measles cases before they are diagnosed and isolated.

"We are still working to identify all the exposed people from the two most recent cases, so far it looks like we can identify and contact them directly."