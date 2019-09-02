Radio personality Jay-Jay Feeney has spoken after the taxi driver accused of indecently assaulting her was found not guilty.

Baljeet Singh, 29, was acquitted by a jury today after a week-long trial in the Auckland District Court, where he faced one charge of indecent assault.

Singh was charged after Feeney accused him of attacking her when she was a passenger in his taxi in the early hours of October 1, 2017.

He denied the charge - maintaining he never touched Feeney inappropriately.

It is the second time Singh has been on trial.

The jury in the first trial were unable to reach a verdict.

The Crown then decided to retry the case.

Today, as the jury delivered its verdict to Judge Claire Ryan and the court, Singh smiled.

He then hugged his family and lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC.

Dyhrberg has been approached for comment.

Feeney was not in court for the verdict.

She spoke to the Herald after hearing news of the jury's decision.

"I am absolutely dumbfounded and devastated," she said.

"I stand with all victims of sexual assault who have never been believed."

Feeney said she felt "numb" after being told of the verdict.

Last week, during the trial, the court heard that on September 30, 2017, Feeney was out with friends for dinner and drinks.

At about 1am she got into Singh's taxi on Ponsonby Rd and asked him to take her to her apartment in nearby Grey Lynn.

She sat in the front and said the pair started talking.

She said she had consumed "a few drinks" and was "intoxicated" but not "really drunk".

Feeney alleged Singh asked if she was single and offered to be her boyfriend.

He stroked her hand and, despite her protesting, persisted with his advances.

She said Singh called her "beautiful" and remarked that she had "really nice breasts".

"I touch your breasts, I touch your breasts," she claimed he told her.

When Singh pulled up at her home, Feeney said, he "leaned down and put his hand down into my bra".

She got out of the car and hurried home.

Singh followed her, she said.

The taxi driver vehemently rejected any wrongdoing.

Dyhrberg told the jury last week that Feeney was lying.

"One party is truthful, the other party is lying,"she posed.

"Jay-Jay Harvey is lying when she says the defendant touched her breast on that evening.

"Can you trust what she says? The defence says absolutely not."

