Helicopters and fire crews are battling a blaze in a rural forestry block near Napier.

Six urban appliances, six rural appliances, five tankers, one command unit and two helicopters are battling the "well involved" blaze on Dartmoor Rd.

Fire crew are battling a forestry block fire on Dartmoor Rd, Napier. Photo / Supplied

They have been on the scene for approximately three hours and they are trying to get the fire under control.

There are no residential properties close to the scene.