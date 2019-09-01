Auckland motorists face a morning of chaos after a road-marking truck crashed and burst into flames on the Harbour Bridge, shutting down almost all lanes.

The chaos has led to major delays on the Northern Motorway - including a tail at least 15km long - and is now starting to affect other motorways, particularly the Upper Harbour and Northwestern routes, as people try to find alternative routes into the city.

Motorists are advised to delay all non-essential travel on SH1, avoid the area and consider working from home. There are also significant delays on the Western Ring Route.

According to maps, it is taking an hour, 48 minutes to travel from Greville Rd to the bridge - a distance of 15km.

Emergency crews rushed to the Harbour Bridge after reports of the crash just before 5am.

Antony Gray heard the crash from his nearby home.

UPDATE 6:25AM

Two lanes are now open citybound past the crash scene, however significant congestion remains and is also building westbound on the alternative Western Ring Route. Please DELAY YOUR JOURNEY this morning. ^TP https://t.co/Fi4Ragbimw — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 1, 2019

"It's right outside our house. We get a few crashes around there. I got up and saw it had started to smoke.

"The motorway [emergency] crews, police and fire engines were there pretty quickly,'' he said.

There are significant delays on the Northern Motorway, citybound, with road authorities reporting just before 6.30am that it was taking 90 minutes to get into the city that way.

The Google traffic map shows delays (in red) across the northern motorway system.

The bridge was down to one lane for more than an hour. By 6.45am, two out of the five southbound lanes were open. But the congestion stretches at least 15km.

Another witness described seeing a burn-out truck as he drove past - as emergency crews continued to work at the scene.

"I'm just passing the charred remains of a small truck. It's completely burnt out. It's upside down - nothing but a skeleton.''

He could not see any other vehicles that could have been involved; although he did see a tow truck pass through earlier, he said.

The truck ended up upside down on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Antony Gray

Fire fighters were on the scene to extinguish the blaze following the crash in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Antony Gray

A photographer said according to police at the scene, the vehicle was a road-marking truck that had hit a centre barrier and flipped.

It is understood no one was injured and St John paramedics were stood down.

Traffic cameras show long queues, southbound. Four of the five lanes have been closed.

The NZ Transport Agency is telling people to avoid the area completely or to delay travel.

