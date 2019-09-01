Police have arrested a man after he climbed out of a stolen car and shot at them.

Police had followed the man to Te Ngae Rd in Owhata atabout 5.35pm.

They say he climbed out of the car and shot at the officers, hitting the patrol car.

"During the incident a member of the public recieved moderate injuries."

Advertisement

The Herald understands that person was a taxi driver who was shot.

Police say the man the threatened another person and took their car.

"Further down Te Ngae Road, he then stopped at an address, where he took a second vehicle."

He then allegedly stole another car at gunpoint and took off again.

The car, which at times was travelling at speeds of up to 140km/hr, was eventually spiked by police.

One witness told the Herald he was outside when he noticed the road was unusually quiet.

He said the white car police were chasing came down the hill - it was loud as the front tyres were done. It braked outside his house then carried on for a few meters before pulling into a nearby home where he drove up the drive.

A large number of police cars followed and the man who was driving was caught.

Advertisement

'Somebody shot him on the road'

Photo / Stephen Parker

Earlier, a worker at House of Spice in Rotorua said a taxi driver, who is a regular customer, came into the store asking for help.

He said he saw "lots of blood" and that the man appeared to have been shot in the shoulder.

"Somebody shot him on the road... his taxi is out front [of the store].

"One of my mates took him to the hospital."

A photographer at Lynmore Junction, a shopping complex in Rotorua off Te Ngae Rd, said there is a police officer standing next to a taxi to the right of the House of Spice restaurant.