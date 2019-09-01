The G7's superficial reaction to the Amazon fires focuses on the symptoms rather than the economic causes of deforestation. Although the global economy inherently rewards addition rather than subtraction addressing the economic impetus behind a range of major climate threats, such as these fires, it may require substantial long-term wealth transfer from rich to developing nations in order for them to forgo the full commercial exploitation of their own resources.

For Brazil the Amazon is an area of vastly underutilised economic potential. Replacing rainforest with pasture and commercial crops to generate more wealth per hectare is a rational economic choice.

