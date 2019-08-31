A baby girl born this week has been named after her father who was killed in the Christchurch mosque attack.

Noor e Omar, who arrived on Tuesday, has been named in memory of the father she will never meet, Mohammad Omar Faruk, and the city mosque Masjid Al Noor where he was shot dead on March 15 this year.

She is the first child of shooting victims to be born since the attack.

"This

