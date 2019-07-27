Mohammad Omar Faruk was excited to be a father.

He video-called his pregnant young wife back in Bangladesh every day, checking on her, planning their future.

Mates say he'd been glowing with pride.

But when Sanjida Neha gives birth to a baby girl next month, Omar will not be there.

The 36-year-old was one of 51 Muslims fatally shot during Friday prayer at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.

His child will grow up without him. She'll be left with stories of the pious, humble, kind and hard-working welder who moved to New Zealand for a better life for his

