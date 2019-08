The lockdown at Kaitao Intermediate School is now over after earlier reports of someone behaving suspiciously in the area.

A post on the school's Facebook page thanked people for their patience and buses had departed school to take students home for the day.

A police spokeswoman said police had found the person in question and was talking to them.

Earlier the school posted on their Facebook page saying the school had been put into lockdown and for people not to contact the school.