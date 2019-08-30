A fishy photo of a baby shark swimming in a Parakai Springs pool has emerged online with many wondering if the tale is true.

Parakai Springs, located near Helensville, has shared a photo of the shark on social media, claiming that it ended up there due to a flash flood from a river.



"A small issue in the outdoor pool early this morning due to a flash flood in the Kaipara river but happy to say we are now open as normal and our little friend is back home safely," they posted on their Instagram.

Kaipara River is located 1.5km from the pools.

Many Kiwis online were puzzled by the photo with some questioning if it was real or photoshopped.

"Is this real?? If so he's lucky he got washed into a pool," one person wrote.

"Maybe it's a publicity stunt?", another commented.

Others pointed out that a shark wouldn't survive in chlorinated water.

According to fishing experts, the bottom line is never allow fish in chlorinated swimming pools because they cannot survive and will be dead within minutes.

Some saw the lighter side of the photo, sharing jokes about the baby shark.

"A new water feature?", one joked.

Another wrote: "Is that a baby shark do do do do dadoo doo?", referencing lyrics to the popular song Baby Shark.

Parakai Springs has been contacted for comment.