EDITORIAL

The log of complaints about bullying at Sacred Hearts College which inform our lead story today makes harrowing reading.

The gradual and insidious escalation of the incidents from comments such as "freak" and "weirdo" for which students go unpunished or only lightly admonished, to outright physical assaults and online mob-rousing are a textbook example of negative, learned behaviour.

That any school board in New Zealand - a nation which traditionally prides itself on level playing fields and a fair deal - could allow this to happen seems unconscionable - rather than the Chief Ombudsman's finding against the school board

