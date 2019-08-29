COMMENT

Populist politicians love soundbites and scapegoats, but history teaches us this rarely leads to positive outcomes in the real world.

Nowhere is this more on display than in the Auckland Mayoral election campaign, where local government workers and the services they provide have unfortunately become the scapegoat of choice.

With a growing population and increasing community need for public facilities, it is deeply
concerning to hear suggestions from mayoral candidate John Tamihere to privatise our water and freeze rates for three years.

A slash-and-burn campaign against Auckland Council's budget will only hurt the city and the people trying to make it their home.

We all benefit from the amenities provided by a well-resourced Council. Libraries, swimming pools, parks and bus stops

