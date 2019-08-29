Have you ever caught a glimpse of a suited male over the age of 50 zooming past riding an e-scooter on their way to work?

Warning: steer clear. They are the most at risk demographic to come flying off the trendy mobility device.

Riders between the age of 20 to 29 are also in high danger.

That's according to findings from a New Zealand Medical Journal study published today who found surgeons in Auckland were operating on more e-scooter users than on motorcycle riders, and the public health costs are beginning to mount.

Advertisement

Mike Hosking talks to Paul Monk on e-scooter injury total costs passing $400k. Audio / Newstalk ZB

One of the authors of the study, Paul Monk, warned working males over 50 and people between 20-29 were the most likely to crash on an e-scooter.

"There is an uncanny ability with human beings to find new ways to injuring ourselves. We see this new technology spike classically if you look at the introduction of Segway, kite-surfing, e-bikes.

"There is always a new trauma that goes with it but this one seems to be sticking around," Monk told Newstalk ZB host Mike Hosking this morning.

He warned that the hazards of e-scooters should not be underestimated - either by the public or policy makers.

"The injuries we are seeing are surprising in that they are high energy, blunt trauma - the kind of injuries you wouldn't expect from a micro-mobility device.

"They do fast, and other brands go above 30km/h and that is a problem," Monk said.

In the first detailed look at the public health cost of e-scooter crashes, University of Auckland researchers looked at acute operations at Auckland City Hospital between October 15, when Lime launched in Auckland, and February 22, when the company's licence was temporarily suspended over safety concerns.

Of 708 acute orthopaedic operations at the hospital, 98 of which related to wheeled vehicles (excluding cars), 23 operations were for e-scooters riders, 34 for bicycles, 20 for motorcycles, 11 for skateboards and 10 for mopeds.

Advertisement

Riders between the age of 20 to 29 are also in high danger. Photo / Michael Craig

"E-scooters appear to pose an increased risk compared to other wheeled vehicles; likely due in part to the speeds possible and their inherent instability," the study said.

Monk said the reality was there hadn't been any real discussion about taxes, licensing or an ACC levy.

"ACC are taking a real hit here," Monk said.

READ MORE:

• Lime boss opens up on braking issue, reveals changes

He said each injury cost about $20,000.

"We have to talk about helmets, speed limits, alcohol, age limits and how many people can ride them at."

The 23 operations on 21 e-scooter users cost a total of $360,557, and the victims' lost income totalled $44,368.

Monk said this was only the tip of the iceberg as it just included people who arrived on a operating table for an orthopedic operation.

"This doesn't include neuro surgical colleagues, hand injuries and plastics - and it's only looking at surgeons at Auckland City Hospital."

Lime NZ public affairs manager Lauren Mentjox did not directly answer questions about the researchers' findings, but said the company encouraged safe riding through education, design and the speed limits agreed on with Auckland Council.

The council's director of regulatory services, Craig Hobbs, said the research would be useful when the council evaluated its approach to trialling and licensing e-scooters in the city.

E-SCOOTER RIDES AND CRASHES, AUCKLAND (OCT-FEB)

•185,000 riders, nearly 1 million trips

• 23 operations for 21 e-scooter users (19 on Lime scooters)

• Public health costs of $360,557

• Lost income costs of $44,369

&bul; Most common serious crash times were 8am-9am and after 6pm

• Most likely to crash were riders aged 20-29 and 50+

(The cost of electric-scooter related orthopaedic surgery, NZMJ, 30 August)